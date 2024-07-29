SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $114,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $270,761.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,308.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,592. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

