SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $122,000 in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,247 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

