SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRT opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $589.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.94.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.76 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

