SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 41,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.06 million, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Michael Paul Norris purchased 1,000 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at $531,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

