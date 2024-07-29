SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Get TORM alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,306,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TORM by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TORM by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TORM stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. TORM plc has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.61 million. TORM had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 44.74%. Analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

About TORM

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.