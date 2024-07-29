SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 938.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 164,449 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 201.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 249.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,420,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $91.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,649.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,649.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $801,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,040 shares of company stock worth $2,667,721 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.