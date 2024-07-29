SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $912.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $83,318.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,380.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,483 shares of company stock worth $2,358,243 in the last 90 days. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACEL

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.