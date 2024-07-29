SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,816 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after buying an additional 905,144 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,936,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,922,000 after acquiring an additional 606,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

