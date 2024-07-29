SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,754 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE WTTR opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.