SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,208.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $94.86 on Monday. ASGN Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

