SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 124,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 195,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 69,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

