SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Limoneira by 60.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 46.9% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $398.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.48. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.62 million. Limoneira had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -230.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

