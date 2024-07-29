SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,027 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter S. Kim purchased 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $31,955.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter S. Kim bought 2,276 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $31,955.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,212 shares in the company, valued at $915,576.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,371 shares of company stock valued at $287,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

