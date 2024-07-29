SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,272 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OBK. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBK opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

