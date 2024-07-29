SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 650 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Graham by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $818.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $563.39 and a 52-week high of $822.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $728.43.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

