SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,751 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $473.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,379.00 and a beta of 1.66. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

