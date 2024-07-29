SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMBK. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 243,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $482.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

