SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 145.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of CPS opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.76. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $676.43 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

