SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.
SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
