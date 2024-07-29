SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SN opened at 73.74 on Monday. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 80.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 54.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 75.47 and its 200 day moving average is 64.09.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

