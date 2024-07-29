Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 14,653 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 250,812 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDXG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.76 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

