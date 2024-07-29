Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 9,412 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $14.70 on Monday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.