Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 193.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Upwork Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $58,090.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,240.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $58,090.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,240.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,475. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.