Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 in the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPP stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -12.50%.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

