Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 156.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

About TransAlta

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.