Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $59.04 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.