Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $104.87 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

