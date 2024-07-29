Shell Asset Management Co. Has $86,000 Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in BCE by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in BCE by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 653,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in BCE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 331,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $3,221,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.39%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

