Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $111,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Natixis increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

BCRX opened at $7.85 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $166,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.