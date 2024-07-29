Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 456,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,861.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $271,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 456,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $13.33 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

