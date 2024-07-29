Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $156,000 Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caleres by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,284 shares of company stock worth $3,195,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.