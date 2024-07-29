Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,485 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 207,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 72,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after buying an additional 1,438,010 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

