Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 506 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $226.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Get Our Latest Report on FSLR

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.