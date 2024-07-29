Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $132,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $885.44 million, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.33. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

