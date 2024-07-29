Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stake Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.14% of Shift4 Payments worth $349,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7,637.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.6 %

FOUR opened at $69.53 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at $39,830,446.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at $39,830,446.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.