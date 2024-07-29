Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Declines By 26.0%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

