Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Grows By 57.9%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $93,412.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,913.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,502 shares of company stock valued at $292,019 over the last ninety days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 94,575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 54,028 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $9.75 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Articles

