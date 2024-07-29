Short Interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Grows By 32.8%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,761,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,088,166.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $66,087.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,761,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,088,166.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 349,076 shares valued at $10,950,812. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,575,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGS. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Our Latest Report on WGS

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.