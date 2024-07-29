Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Declines By 16.2%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $153.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.35. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $106.64 and a 52 week high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

