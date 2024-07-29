Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Expands By 57.1%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $3.97 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

