Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rises By 57.1%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Down 6.0 %
JRONY opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 21.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Increases Dividend
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
