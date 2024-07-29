Short Interest in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Increases By 55.7%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $14.85 on Monday. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MRC Global news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,291.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,291.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MRC Global by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

See Also

