Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declines By 15.9%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

SQFT stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.