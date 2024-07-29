Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declines By 15.9%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 3.9 %
SQFT stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.