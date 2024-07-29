Short Interest in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Increases By 56.8%

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FEPI opened at $51.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.0888 per share. This represents a $13.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

