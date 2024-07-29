Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Decreases By 29.5%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,594,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 12,184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Stock Performance
Shares of SZENF opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70. Seazen Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
About Seazen Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seazen Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.