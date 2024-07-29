Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Decreases By 29.5%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,594,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 12,184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Seazen Group alerts:

Seazen Group Stock Performance

Shares of SZENF opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70. Seazen Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

About Seazen Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.