Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 51.9%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.05 on Monday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
About Silver Viper Minerals
