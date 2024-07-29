Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 51.9%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.05 on Monday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

