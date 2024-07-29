Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Rises By 55.9%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Sylogist Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYZLF opened at $7.74 on Monday. Sylogist has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

