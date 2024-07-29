Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Rises By 21.7%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Down 6.0 %

OTCMKTS:TTUUF opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.13.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Further Reading

