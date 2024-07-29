Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Increases By 18.5%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,129,900 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 953,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,259.8 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYF opened at $8.05 on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
