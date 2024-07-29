Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Expands By 22.7%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 525.0 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
Shares of TV Asahi stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.
TV Asahi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TV Asahi
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.